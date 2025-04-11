Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 4,224.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865,960 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 88,945 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 36.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 695,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 184,683 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $0.28 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $224.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Baird R W downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

