Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941,410 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,826,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 417,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Chegg by 384.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 394,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 312,780 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 291,902 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after buying an additional 180,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

