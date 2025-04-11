Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 18,160 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.0% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $947,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $681,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,890 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $523,520,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,062,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $256.62 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.49 and its 200-day moving average is $339.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.