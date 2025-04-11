Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 3,793 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cable One by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $260.54 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.94 and a 1-year high of $437.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.29 and a 200-day moving average of $330.44.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 229.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on CABO

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.02 per share, for a total transaction of $244,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,607.68. This trade represents a 21.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.