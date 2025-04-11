Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $90.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.