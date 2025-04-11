Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.27.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Raymond James by 1,142.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Raymond James by 80.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

