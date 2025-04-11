Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.65 and last traded at $53.92. Approximately 1,122,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,279,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after acquiring an additional 555,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

