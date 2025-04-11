Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.10. 227,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 915,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

RDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $696.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16.

In related news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,157,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,528,359.29. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 416,798 shares of company stock worth $8,961,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Redwire by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,181,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 422,854 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Redwire by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 310,769 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,830,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter worth about $4,689,000. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter worth about $3,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

