Réjean Gourde Purchases 5,000 Shares of Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Stock

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2025

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNGGet Free Report) Director Réjean Gourde purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,700.00.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

Shares of DNG opened at C$4.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.57. Dynacor Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

About Dynacor Group

(Get Free Report)

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.