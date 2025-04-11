Réjean Gourde Purchases 5,000 Shares of Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Stock

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) Director Réjean Gourde purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,700.00.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

Shares of DNG opened at C$4.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.57. Dynacor Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

Further Reading

