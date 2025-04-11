Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $3.70 on Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Render Token has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $154.57 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00004488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,476,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,716,590 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

