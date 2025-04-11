Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in MercadoLibre stock on March 10th.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,933.99 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,035.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,959.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 125.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,409.69.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

