Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SBA Communications stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $212.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.80 and its 200 day moving average is $217.58. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $252.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.98%.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

