Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SEA stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/11/2025.

SEA stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.90. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 768.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Arete Research upgraded shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SEA by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in SEA by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

