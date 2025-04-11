Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,359,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $108,991,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $36,751,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE POST opened at $115.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.52. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.62 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. This trade represents a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. This trade represents a 18.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

