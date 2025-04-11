Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

