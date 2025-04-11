Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 47,298 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PEB. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 9.5 %

NYSE:PEB opened at $8.49 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -9.30%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.