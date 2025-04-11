Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 74,232 CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 32.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,284,000 after buying an additional 1,815,816 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.72 and a beta of 0.77. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $236,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,493.40. The trade was a 50.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $434,240,401. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

