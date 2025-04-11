Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $546,000 in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in UMH Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in UMH Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Several analysts have commented on UMH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

