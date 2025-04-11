Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RITM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, March 28th. B. Riley upgraded Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,761,000 after buying an additional 184,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,494,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,021,000 after buying an additional 79,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $76,082,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,608,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,529 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

