Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 964.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,166 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $57,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,819.50. The trade was a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,242.93. This represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,075,923. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 5.0 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $230.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.84. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

