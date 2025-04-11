Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS RYCEY traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,368. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

