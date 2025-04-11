Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on APA and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.26.

APA Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. 2,333,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,691. APA has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.74.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of APA by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of APA by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

