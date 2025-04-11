Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 126.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CVE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,697,691. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $4,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 568,732 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

