RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading 2.5% Higher – Here’s Why

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.27 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.27 ($0.15). 36,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 156,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

RUA Life Sciences Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of £6.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at RUA Life Sciences

In other news, insider William D. Brown purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £3,250 ($4,253.93). 51.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RUA Life Sciences

The RUA Life Sciences group was created in April 2020 when AorTech International plc acquired RUA Medical Devices Ltd to create a fully formed medical device business. RUA Life Sciences is the holding company of the group trading through four businesses all exploiting the group’s polymer technology. Our vision is to improve the lives of millions of patients by improving and enabling medical devices with Elast-EonTM, the worlds leading long term implantable polyurethane.

Featured Stories

