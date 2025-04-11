Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 94,365 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,365 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $4,996,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $2,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,831.35. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

