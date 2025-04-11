Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:BNL opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNL. JMP Securities raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

