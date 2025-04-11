Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,256 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,825,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Qorvo by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,143,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,673,000 after acquiring an additional 981,519 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8,535.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 931,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,153,000 after acquiring an additional 920,901 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,125,000 after acquiring an additional 645,829 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,077,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,328,000 after purchasing an additional 637,087 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.84.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $55.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $130.99.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

