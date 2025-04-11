Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RYAN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $72.76. 549,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,332. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $2,309,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,837.91. This trade represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,360 shares of company stock worth $16,006,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 8,897.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 155,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 153,476 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.