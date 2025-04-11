Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 10202428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SABR. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $876.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabre by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.



Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

