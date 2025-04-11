Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 1,566,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Atrium Research raised Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37.

In other news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$420,000.00. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

