Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 13.3% – Still a Buy?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 1,566,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Atrium Research raised Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

