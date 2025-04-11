Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 13.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. 1,566,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Atrium Research raised Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

