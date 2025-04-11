Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 15.6% – Still a Buy?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.52. 1,434,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 529,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$132.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Santacruz Silver Mining news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$420,000.00. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

