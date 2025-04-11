Schiavi & Co LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Schiavi & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Corteva Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

