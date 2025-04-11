Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th

Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 14th.

Scilex Stock Performance

SCLX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,247. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. Scilex has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Scilex alerts:

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scilex will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scilex in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCLX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLX. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Scilex by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Scilex by 965.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 321,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 291,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Scilex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 534,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Scilex by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,036,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 775,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Scilex

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.