Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 13,493 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

