Scotia Capital Inc. Has $10.91 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 396.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,836 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $9,248,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,155.36. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

