Scotia Capital Inc. Has $17.85 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $17,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $290,023,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,563,000 after purchasing an additional 890,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SAP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $163,630,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $150,668,000.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $258.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.96. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $293.70. The company has a market cap of $317.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

