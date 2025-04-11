Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in General Motors by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $43.91 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Cowen started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

