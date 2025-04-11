Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 24,363 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in General Electric by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 914,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 732,799 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 158,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 772,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,894,000 after purchasing an additional 545,379 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $146.78 and a twelve month high of $214.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.65. The firm has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Northcoast Research raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

