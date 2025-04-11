Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,247.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 356,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,648,000 after buying an additional 351,206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,460,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3,001.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 219,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after acquiring an additional 168,536 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,960,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

