Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,718 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $40.03 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

