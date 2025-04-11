Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Price

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

COLD stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

