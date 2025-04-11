Scotiabank Lowers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $115.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.95.

NYSE XOM traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $103.05. 22,864,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,011,518. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $447.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

