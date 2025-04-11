Seneschal Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Seneschal Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

