Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.70.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shake Shack Stock Down 6.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

SHAK stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $139.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.