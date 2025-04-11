Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,054,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 490,788 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,294. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,864.24. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

