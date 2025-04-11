Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $117,351,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,788,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,304,000 after acquiring an additional 933,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,712,000 after acquiring an additional 845,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Mueller Industries by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,003,000 after purchasing an additional 316,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:MLI opened at $72.68 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.