Shelton Capital Management Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR opened at $106.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

