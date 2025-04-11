Shelton Capital Management Has $384,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 182,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

BWXT stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.11.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

